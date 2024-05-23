Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Sells 20,000 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd reduced its stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 21.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 73,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $4,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 114.0% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. UBS Group lowered shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $74.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Argus lowered shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Mizuho lowered shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson Controls International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.00.

Insider Activity at Johnson Controls International

In related news, Director Juergen Tinggren sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.31, for a total value of $249,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,876,777.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Juergen Tinggren sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.31, for a total value of $249,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,876,777.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 9,342 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total transaction of $611,901.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,378 shares in the company, valued at $1,662,259. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,272 shares of company stock valued at $1,108,229. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Price Performance

Shares of JCI traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $72.78. 496,469 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,729,471. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $65.17 and a 200-day moving average of $58.92. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52 week low of $47.90 and a 52 week high of $73.68. The stock has a market cap of $49.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.63, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 13.21%. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Investors of record on Monday, March 25th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 22nd. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 59.92%.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

