Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Shares Sold by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN cut its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,289,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,488 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $121,917,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 69.5% in the 4th quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 26,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,483,000 after purchasing an additional 10,762 shares during the period. Crown Oak Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,142,000. abrdn plc grew its stake in Church & Dwight by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 281,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,611,000 after buying an additional 73,022 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 290.0% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 56,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,316,000 after acquiring an additional 41,804 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 187.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 22,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,115,000 after acquiring an additional 14,579 shares in the last quarter. 86.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Michael Read sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $472,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Robert K. Shearer sold 13,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.36, for a total value of $1,403,952.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,095,926.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Read sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $472,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 376,972 shares of company stock worth $39,133,366. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE CHD opened at $107.31 on Thursday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.25 and a twelve month high of $108.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $26.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.07, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $104.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.30.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.10. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 20.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a $0.2838 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on CHD. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Church & Dwight from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Church & Dwight from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Church & Dwight from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.56.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Church & Dwight

About Church & Dwight

(Free Report)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.