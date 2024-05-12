Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM) PT Lowered to $8.00

Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by B. Riley from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 463.38% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Roth Mkm dropped their price target on Fathom from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Fathom from $6.50 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 18th.

Fathom Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ FTHM opened at $1.42 on Friday. Fathom has a 12-month low of $1.32 and a 12-month high of $8.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.91 and a 200 day moving average of $2.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.07). Fathom had a negative net margin of 7.16% and a negative return on equity of 42.97%. The company had revenue of $70.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.36) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Fathom will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fathom by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after acquiring an additional 6,150 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank purchased a new position in Fathom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Skylands Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fathom by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 192,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 43,383 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fathom during the 4th quarter worth $180,000. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC boosted its position in Fathom by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,644,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,904,000 after purchasing an additional 97,697 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.49% of the company’s stock.

About Fathom

Fathom Holdings Inc provides a real estate services platform that integrates residential brokerage, mortgage, title, and insurance services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Real Estate Brokerage, Mortgage, and Technology. The Real Estate Brokerage segment provides real estate brokerage services.

