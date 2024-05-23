Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Bought by CreativeOne Wealth LLC

CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 54.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,363 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,253 shares during the quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invst LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Invst LLC now owns 3,299 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its position in Oracle by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 8,516 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $898,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Oracle by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,244 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC grew its position in Oracle by 0.8% during the third quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 12,089 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,280,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC grew its position in Oracle by 1.1% during the third quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 8,652 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $916,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In other news, CEO Safra Catz sold 790,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total value of $99,966,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $141,546,631.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director George H. Conrades sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.13, for a total transaction of $2,903,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at $2,071,294.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 790,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total value of $99,966,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,546,631.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 880,000 shares of company stock valued at $110,488,150. Company insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ORCL shares. StockNews.com raised Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. KeyCorp began coverage on Oracle in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. HSBC boosted their target price on Oracle from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. William Blair raised Oracle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Oracle from $126.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Oracle has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.76.

Oracle Price Performance

NYSE ORCL opened at $124.60 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $121.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $342.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.88, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.34, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $97.29 and a 1-year high of $132.77.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $13.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.29 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 336.11% and a net margin of 20.27%. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.22%.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

