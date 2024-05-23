Aigen Investment Management LP Lowers Stock Holdings in Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY)

Aigen Investment Management LP trimmed its holdings in Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Free Report) by 32.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 87,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,218 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Joby Aviation were worth $582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JOBY. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Joby Aviation by 84.1% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 50,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 23,220 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Joby Aviation by 37.1% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 5,750 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Joby Aviation by 2.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 115,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 2,771 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Joby Aviation by 6.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,119,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,222,000 after buying an additional 66,803 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Joby Aviation by 19.3% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 40,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 6,520 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.54% of the company’s stock.

Joby Aviation Stock Performance

Shares of JOBY stock opened at $4.87 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.67. Joby Aviation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.50 and a 12 month high of $11.98.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Joby Aviation ( NYSE:JOBY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.05 million. The company’s revenue was down 97.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.16) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Joby Aviation, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Joby Aviation from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Joby Aviation

In other news, CEO Joeben Bevirt sold 5,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.64, for a total transaction of $25,278.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 662,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,074,487.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Joeben Bevirt sold 5,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.64, for a total value of $25,278.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 662,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,074,487.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Cahill Sciarra sold 202,080 shares of Joby Aviation stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.07, for a total value of $1,024,545.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 59,994,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $304,173,255.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 559,010 shares of company stock valued at $2,855,394 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 49.50% of the company’s stock.

Joby Aviation Company Profile

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. The company intends to build an aerial ridesharing service, as well as developing an application-based platform that will enable consumers to book rides.

