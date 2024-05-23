Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Has $4.34 Million Stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 207.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,035 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 19,593 shares during the period. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $4,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PPG. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PPG Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in PPG Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its position in PPG Industries by 588.5% during the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 179 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in PPG Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 81.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PPG Industries Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:PPG traded down $1.73 during trading on Thursday, reaching $132.97. 86,115 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,692,695. The stock has a market cap of $31.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $136.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.92. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $120.32 and a 52-week high of $152.89.

PPG Industries Dividend Announcement

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 22.98%. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is currently 43.92%.

PPG Industries announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, April 18th that allows the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the specialty chemicals company to reacquire up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PPG. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $156.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on PPG Industries from $164.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $167.00 to $164.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on PPG Industries from $170.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.47.

Insider Transactions at PPG Industries

In other PPG Industries news, CEO Timothy M. Knavish bought 2,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $133.24 per share, with a total value of $274,607.64. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 35,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,774,388.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Vincent J. Morales sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.94, for a total transaction of $479,196.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,008,192.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy M. Knavish purchased 2,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $133.24 per share, for a total transaction of $274,607.64. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,774,388.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

