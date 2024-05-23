Assetmark Inc. Acquires 33,885 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 24.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 173,001 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,885 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Copart were worth $8,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CPRT. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Copart by 101.0% in the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 625 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its position in Copart by 87.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 694 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Copart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its holdings in Copart by 98.5% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 818 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its stake in Copart by 100.0% in the third quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 872 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Copart

In other Copart news, Director Matt Blunt sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total transaction of $5,106,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Chairman A Jayson Adair sold 600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.77, for a total value of $34,662,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 19,687,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,137,374,604.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Matt Blunt sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total transaction of $5,106,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 985,000 shares of company stock worth $55,519,950. Company insiders own 10.23% of the company’s stock.

Copart Stock Performance

Shares of CPRT stock opened at $54.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $52.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.99 and a beta of 1.22. Copart, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.41 and a 52 week high of $58.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.73.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The business services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. Copart had a net margin of 33.33% and a return on equity of 20.80%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. Copart’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Copart from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

About Copart

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

