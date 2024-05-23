Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) Shares Acquired by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,345,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 155,526 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 1.80% of Commerce Bancshares worth $125,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CBSH. Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 4,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co increased its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 5,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 50,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,408,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Delta Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Commerce Bancshares from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Raymond James raised Commerce Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Commerce Bancshares from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com raised Commerce Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Commerce Bancshares from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.29.

Commerce Bancshares Price Performance

Commerce Bancshares stock opened at $56.00 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.58. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.91 and a 52-week high of $57.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.76.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $397.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.49 million. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 23.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Commerce Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 5th. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 30.12%.

Insider Activity at Commerce Bancshares

In related news, CEO John W. Kemper sold 26,581 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.77, for a total value of $1,509,003.37. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 198,387 shares in the company, valued at $11,262,429.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Commerce Bancshares news, CEO John W. Kemper sold 26,581 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.77, for a total transaction of $1,509,003.37. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 198,387 shares in the company, valued at $11,262,429.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robert S. Holmes sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.66, for a total value of $263,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,648,429.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Commerce Bancshares Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

Further Reading

