Balentine LLC Buys Shares of 2,692 DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH)

Balentine LLC purchased a new position in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in DoorDash by 448.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in DoorDash by 361.2% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in DoorDash by 101.2% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in DoorDash during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its position in DoorDash by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 462 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of DoorDash from $138.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of DoorDash from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of DoorDash from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $135.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of DoorDash from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of DoorDash from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.28.

DoorDash Stock Performance

DASH stock opened at $111.63 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $128.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.91. The company has a market capitalization of $45.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -103.36, a PEG ratio of 43.29 and a beta of 1.78. DoorDash, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.83 and a 52-week high of $143.34.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. DoorDash had a negative net margin of 4.61% and a negative return on equity of 6.28%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.41) earnings per share. DoorDash’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DoorDash, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Keith Yandell sold 3,500 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.50, for a total transaction of $435,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 161,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,057,199. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other DoorDash news, Director Shona L. Brown sold 703 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.09, for a total transaction of $93,562.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 70,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,424,235.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Keith Yandell sold 3,500 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.50, for a total value of $435,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 161,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,057,199. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 415,698 shares of company stock valued at $56,026,819 over the last quarter. Insiders own 7.92% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash Profile

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

