Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Sells 1,121 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd decreased its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 52.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,018 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,121 shares during the quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Booking were worth $3,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Booking alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 227 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,580.75, for a total transaction of $812,830.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,157,314.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Booking news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 22 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,437.25, for a total value of $75,619.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $649,640.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Paulo Pisano sold 227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,580.75, for a total transaction of $812,830.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,157,314.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,651 shares of company stock valued at $19,485,975. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BKNG. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Booking in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Booking from $3,900.00 to $3,800.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Booking from $3,450.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Booking from $3,600.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Booking from $3,950.00 to $4,025.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3,876.96.

Read Our Latest Report on BKNG

Booking Price Performance

Shares of BKNG stock traded down $24.98 on Thursday, hitting $3,800.12. 23,599 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 264,702. The firm has a market cap of $128.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.69, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.40. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,456.93 and a 52 week high of $3,918.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3,592.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3,488.31.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $20.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $14.03 by $6.36. The company had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. Booking had a net margin of 21.81% and a negative return on equity of 288.35%. Booking’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $11.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 178.54 EPS for the current year.

Booking Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $8.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $35.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Booking’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.25%.

Booking Profile

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.