34,892 Shares in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI) Acquired by Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd

Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 34,892 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,635,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its stake in Fiserv by 75.8% during the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 232 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Halpern Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fiserv Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of FI stock traded down $0.93 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $151.64. 141,083 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,491,935. The company has a market capitalization of $88.72 billion, a PE ratio of 28.52, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.11 and a 52 week high of $159.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $153.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.77.

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 16.68%. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Fiserv from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Saturday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fiserv currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.83.

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 23,929 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.79, for a total value of $3,632,182.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at $24,847,871.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 111,575 shares of company stock valued at $17,022,387 in the last 90 days. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

