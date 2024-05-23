Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Boosts Stock Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd boosted its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 201.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,930 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 24,000 shares during the period. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $4,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 134.8% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 263 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 76.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $187.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $149.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.21.

Phillips 66 Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:PSX traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $142.35. 120,082 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,809,535. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.41. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $89.74 and a 52 week high of $174.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $155.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.15). Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 3.84%. The company had revenue of $36.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 12.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Phillips 66 Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This is a boost from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.38%.

Insider Activity at Phillips 66

In related news, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 37,742 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total transaction of $5,502,783.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,051,617. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 37,742 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total value of $5,502,783.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,365 shares in the company, valued at $7,051,617. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 5,922 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.40, for a total transaction of $932,122.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,036,164.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,864 shares of company stock valued at $7,567,178 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

See Also

