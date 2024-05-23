CreativeOne Wealth LLC Has $767,000 Stake in ProShares Hedge Replication ETF (NYSEARCA:HDG)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of ProShares Hedge Replication ETF (NYSEARCA:HDG – Free Report) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,761 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC owned 2.32% of ProShares Hedge Replication ETF worth $767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in ProShares Hedge Replication ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 50,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,381,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the period.

ProShares Hedge Replication ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

ProShares Hedge Replication ETF stock opened at $49.54 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.09 and a 200-day moving average of $48.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.99 million, a PE ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 0.23. ProShares Hedge Replication ETF has a twelve month low of $45.43 and a twelve month high of $49.71.

ProShares Hedge Replication ETF Company Profile

The ProShares Hedge Replication ETF (HDG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in multi-strategy alternatives. The fund tracks an index that uses long and short exposure to equity, Treasury and currency indexes, and individual securities to mimic the returns of a broad hedge fund index. HDG was launched on Jul 12, 2011 and is managed by ProShares.

