Aigen Investment Management LP Has $547,000 Position in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its holdings in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Free Report) by 61.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,106 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 4,971 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Cognex were worth $547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Cognex in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its position in shares of Cognex by 71.1% in the 3rd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 804 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cognex by 71.8% in the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cognex in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Cognex by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,199 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. 88.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CGNX opened at $47.86 on Thursday. Cognex Co. has a 1-year low of $34.28 and a 1-year high of $59.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.92. The stock has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a PE ratio of 83.22 and a beta of 1.48.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. Cognex’s payout ratio is 51.72%.

CGNX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Cognex from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Citigroup upped their price target on Cognex from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Cognex from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Cognex from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.15.

In other Cognex news, EVP Carl Gerst sold 6,782 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.54, for a total transaction of $274,942.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, electric vehicle batteries, and e-commerce packages by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

