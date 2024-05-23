Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Stock Holdings Cut by Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd

Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd reduced its holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 929 shares during the quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $4,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PRU. Cambridge Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 77.2% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC boosted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 151.6% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new position in Prudential Financial during the third quarter valued at $39,000. 56.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Prudential Financial from $115.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $125.00 to $121.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Prudential Financial from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Prudential Financial

In other news, EVP Robert Falzon sold 130,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.57, for a total value of $15,425,008.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 202,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,960,981.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Prudential Financial news, EVP Robert Falzon sold 130,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.57, for a total value of $15,425,008.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 202,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,960,981.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 7,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.13, for a total transaction of $855,524.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,754 shares in the company, valued at $1,595,350.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 164,536 shares of company stock valued at $19,245,606. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Prudential Financial Stock Performance

PRU traded down $0.43 on Thursday, hitting $119.06. 125,433 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,491,515. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $114.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.74 billion, a PE ratio of 20.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.35. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.40 and a 52 week high of $121.39.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by ($0.04). Prudential Financial had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 15.50%. The firm had revenue of $15.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 20th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.44%.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

Further Reading

