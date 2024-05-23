Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Sells 12,233 Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd reduced its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 33.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,973 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 12,233 shares during the quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $3,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton during the fourth quarter worth $795,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 276.2% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 17,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,247,000 after buying an additional 12,897 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC lifted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 2,204 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,106 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 3,975 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. 91.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BAH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $138.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $141.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Booz Allen Hamilton has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.44.

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of BAH traded up $0.63 on Thursday, reaching $154.09. The stock had a trading volume of 58,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 633,019. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.56. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 12-month low of $89.80 and a 12-month high of $156.83.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Matthew Calderone sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.51, for a total value of $219,765.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,730,437.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Booz Allen Hamilton Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

Recommended Stories

