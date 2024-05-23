Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Has $5.06 Million Stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd trimmed its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,233 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 729 shares during the period. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $5,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 625 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC raised its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 603.2% in the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 879 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 159.2% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 858 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the period. 85.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 6,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.93, for a total transaction of $360,034.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,410,363.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Bank of New York Mellon news, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 6,215 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.93, for a total value of $360,034.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,410,363.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Catherine Keating sold 54,070 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.88, for a total transaction of $2,967,361.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 78,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,299,848. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 115,928 shares of company stock worth $6,475,216. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Bank of New York Mellon Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:BK traded down $0.11 on Thursday, reaching $58.86. 247,922 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,721,214. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.80. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52 week low of $39.66 and a 52 week high of $59.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The bank reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.10. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. Bank of New York Mellon’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of New York Mellon Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 26th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 25th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 40.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BK. Bank of America increased their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Citigroup increased their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.17.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

