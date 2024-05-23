Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Reduces Stock Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd cut its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 369 shares during the period. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $3,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 7.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,750,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,327,876,000 after buying an additional 1,008,294 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,654,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,036,982,000 after purchasing an additional 62,105 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,199,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $791,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184,202 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $764,604,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,447,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $723,873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558,903 shares in the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Emerson Electric Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of EMR traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $113.98. The company had a trading volume of 179,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,736,401. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $111.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.76. The stock has a market cap of $65.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.14, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.36. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $76.94 and a 52 week high of $116.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.11. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 64.97% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 11.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on EMR shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Barclays lifted their target price on Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.56.

View Our Latest Research Report on EMR

Emerson Electric Profile

(Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.