CreativeOne Wealth LLC Purchases 3,846 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 36.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,846 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in USB. Mufg Bank LTD. grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 54.1% during the third quarter. Mufg Bank LTD. now owns 68,374,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,260,450,000 after purchasing an additional 24,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $827,370,000. Aristotle Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 266.6% in the third quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 23,467,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $775,842,000 after acquiring an additional 17,066,479 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 5.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 136,513,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,513,127,000 after acquiring an additional 6,479,642 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 120.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,810,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $291,285,000 after acquiring an additional 4,813,976 shares during the period. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $40.87 on Thursday. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $29.33 and a 1 year high of $45.85. The firm has a market cap of $63.78 billion, a PE ratio of 13.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 12.13%. The business’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.80%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 64.90%.

USB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. StockNews.com raised U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Barclays cut their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.02.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

