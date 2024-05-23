Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ) Shares Purchased by CreativeOne Wealth LLC

CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ – Free Report) by 118.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,426 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,570 shares during the quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF were worth $748,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $3,524,000. Berger Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 3,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $282,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $199,000. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 3,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the period.

Shares of XMHQ stock opened at $107.23 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.33. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF has a 52 week low of $71.87 and a 52 week high of $110.61. The company has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 1.15.

The Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (XMHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Quality index. The fund tracks the S&P mid-cap 400 Quality Index, which screens stocks based on fundamental factors and weights them using a multi-factor approach. XMHQ was launched on Dec 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

