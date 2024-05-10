SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO) Position Boosted by Hills Bank & Trust Co

Hills Bank & Trust Co increased its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 188,595 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,845 shares during the quarter. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF accounts for 0.8% of Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Hills Bank & Trust Co owned about 0.64% of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF worth $8,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RWO. Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $231,000. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 243.3% in the fourth quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 69,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,036,000 after purchasing an additional 49,226 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 23,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after buying an additional 2,555 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 283,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,382,000 after buying an additional 49,621 shares during the period. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 94,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,119,000 after acquiring an additional 20,592 shares during the period.

Shares of RWO traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $41.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,169. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.25. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $35.60 and a 1-year high of $44.52.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

