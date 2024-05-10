Hills Bank & Trust Co Sells 107 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Hills Bank & Trust Co decreased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,369 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 107 shares during the quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $2,823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,868,227 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,730,184,000 after acquiring an additional 196,316 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,585,190 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,340,205,000 after buying an additional 274,692 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,494,373 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,516,222,000 after buying an additional 88,977 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,750,490 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,096,231,000 after buying an additional 232,205 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.4% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,514,421 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,027,230,000 after acquiring an additional 115,059 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Intuitive Surgical Stock Up 0.4 %

ISRG traded up $1.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $387.03. 410,715 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,581,544. The firm has a market cap of $137.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.39. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $254.85 and a one year high of $403.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $385.21 and its 200 day moving average is $352.40.

Insider Activity at Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.10. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 27.16%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Mark Brosius sold 196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $78,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $736,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Intuitive Surgical news, SVP Mark Brosius sold 196 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $78,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $736,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark J. Rubash sold 1,709 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total transaction of $649,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,051 shares in the company, valued at $6,099,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 147,927 shares of company stock worth $57,064,459. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ISRG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Mizuho upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com lowered Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $390.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $396.17.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Intuitive Surgical

About Intuitive Surgical

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.