Hills Bank & Trust Co Sells 73 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Hills Bank & Trust Co cut its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,141 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 73 shares during the quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Boeing were worth $2,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. CNB Bank raised its stake in Boeing by 106.5% during the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 128 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Boeing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new stake in Boeing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Boeing by 66.2% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 236 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE BA traded down $2.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $178.88. The company had a trading volume of 2,576,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,427,454. The stock has a market cap of $109.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.70 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is $181.82 and its 200-day moving average is $205.79. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $159.70 and a 52 week high of $267.54.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Boeing from $235.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Melius reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Citigroup cut their price target on Boeing from $252.00 to $224.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Boeing from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Boeing from $235.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $222.41.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on BA

About Boeing

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Featured Stories

