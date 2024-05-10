Hills Bank & Trust Co Acquires 90 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Hills Bank & Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,668 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $7,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Mastercard by 43,445.1% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,936,684 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,252,525,000 after purchasing an additional 2,929,940 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Mastercard by 3,339.9% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 815,506 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $322,867,000 after acquiring an additional 791,799 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its position in Mastercard by 48.4% during the third quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 1,746,342 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $691,394,000 after purchasing an additional 569,534 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,966,348 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,153,957,000 after purchasing an additional 515,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,839,088 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $728,113,000 after purchasing an additional 428,627 shares during the last quarter. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

In other news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 7,851 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.92, for a total transaction of $3,736,447.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 47,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,672,828.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 7,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.92, for a total transaction of $3,736,447.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 47,640 shares in the company, valued at $22,672,828.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 151,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $452.55, for a total transaction of $68,335,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 95,930,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,413,260,885.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,023,688 shares of company stock valued at $464,057,537 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on MA shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Mastercard from $536.00 to $524.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $490.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $530.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $545.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $496.27.

Mastercard Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE MA traded up $0.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $455.85. The stock had a trading volume of 947,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,446,483. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $425.26 billion, a PE ratio of 36.35, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.08. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $357.85 and a 12 month high of $490.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $467.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $439.45.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.09% and a return on equity of 183.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

