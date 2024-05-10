US Asset Management LLC Takes $531,000 Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $531,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Breed s Hill Capital LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $239,000. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. now owns 66,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,848,000 after purchasing an additional 7,334 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its position in Mondelez International by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 18,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares during the period. Townsend & Associates Inc acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, National Pension Service raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 2,271,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,506,000 after purchasing an additional 46,297 shares during the period. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MDLZ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com cut Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Mondelez International from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.75.

MDLZ traded up $0.94 during trading on Friday, hitting $71.14. 2,574,109 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,815,891. The stock has a market cap of $95.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.37, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.09. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.75 and a fifty-two week high of $78.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.16 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 11.87%. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

