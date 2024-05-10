Hills Bank & Trust Co Grows Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Hills Bank & Trust Co increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 332,382 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,617 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF accounts for approximately 2.4% of Hills Bank & Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $24,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Darwin Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 46.7% in the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 329,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,207,000 after buying an additional 104,739 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 121,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,904,000 after buying an additional 9,752 shares in the last quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,274,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,664,000 after acquiring an additional 7,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,494,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,889,000 after purchasing an additional 45,437 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of BND stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $71.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,027,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,724,251. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $67.99 and a one year high of $74.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.81.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2138 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

