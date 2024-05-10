B. Riley Raises L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) Price Target to $27.00

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by equities researchers at B. Riley from $23.00 to $27.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. B. Riley’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 6.96% from the stock’s current price. B. Riley also issued estimates for L.B. Foster’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.35 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.85 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of L.B. Foster from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd.

L.B. Foster Trading Up 2.0 %

NASDAQ:FSTR traded up $0.57 on Friday, reaching $29.02. The stock had a trading volume of 49,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,619. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 0.99. L.B. Foster has a 12-month low of $10.41 and a 12-month high of $29.36. The company has a market cap of $318.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 220.94 and a beta of 0.80.

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). L.B. Foster had a return on equity of 2.18% and a net margin of 0.27%. The business had revenue of $134.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that L.B. Foster will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On L.B. Foster

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in L.B. Foster stock. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 94,529 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,788,000. EAM Investors LLC owned 0.85% of L.B. Foster at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

About L.B. Foster

L.B. Foster Company provides engineered and manufactured products and services for the building and infrastructure projects in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Rail, Technologies, and Services; and Infrastructure Solutions. The Rail, Technologies, and Services segment offers new rail to passenger and short line freight railroads, industrial companies, and rail contractors, as well as used rails; rail accessories, such as rack spikes, bolts, angle bars, tie plates, and other products; insulated rail joints and related accessories; fixation fasteners, coverboards, and special accessories; and trackwork products.

