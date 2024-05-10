Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) PT Raised to $36.00

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Wedbush from $34.00 to $36.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Wedbush’s price target suggests a potential upside of 56.86% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on XNCR. StockNews.com upgraded Xencor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 9th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price target (down from $37.00) on shares of Xencor in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Xencor from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Xencor in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Xencor from $56.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.25.

Xencor stock traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.95. The stock had a trading volume of 188,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 695,902. Xencor has a 12 month low of $16.49 and a 12 month high of $28.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of -11.02 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 7.36, a current ratio of 7.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by ($0.28). Xencor had a negative net margin of 74.90% and a negative return on equity of 18.67%. The firm had revenue of $12.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.02) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Xencor will post -3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Xencor news, VP John R. Desjarlais sold 54,108 shares of Xencor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.38, for a total value of $1,048,613.04. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 161,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,133,261.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP John R. Desjarlais sold 54,108 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.38, for a total transaction of $1,048,613.04. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 161,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,133,261.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP John R. Desjarlais sold 1,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total value of $30,080.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 186,433 shares in the company, valued at $4,381,175.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 101,351 shares of company stock valued at $2,152,417 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.23% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XNCR. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Xencor by 303.9% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,349 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Xencor by 498.7% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,377 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Xencor by 367.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,464 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Xencor by 95.5% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,548 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Xencor by 153.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter.

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and cytokine therapeutics to treat patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company provides Sotrovimab that targets the SARS-CoV-2 virus; Ultomiris for the treatment of patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome; and Monjuvi for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

