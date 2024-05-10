Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $(0.03)-0.09 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.13. The company issued revenue guidance of $190-205 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $201.20 million.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ICHR. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Ichor from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Ichor in a research note on Wednesday. TD Cowen increased their price target on Ichor from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Ichor from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley upgraded Ichor from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ichor presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $46.60.

Shares of ICHR stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.17. The stock had a trading volume of 76,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,441. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Ichor has a one year low of $22.26 and a one year high of $46.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -25.84 and a beta of 1.98.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.13). Ichor had a negative net margin of 5.30% and a negative return on equity of 0.88%. The business had revenue of $203.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.50 million. On average, analysts forecast that Ichor will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Thomas M. Rohrs sold 50,000 shares of Ichor stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.37, for a total value of $2,268,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 43,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,985,572.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Thomas M. Rohrs sold 50,000 shares of Ichor stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.37, for a total transaction of $2,268,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 43,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,985,572.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Smith sold 23,433 shares of Ichor stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.08, for a total value of $1,056,359.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 70,329 shares in the company, valued at $3,170,431.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 80,659 shares of company stock valued at $3,652,848 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment in the United States and internationally. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices.

