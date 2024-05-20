Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Grows Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 330.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 19,589 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 112.7% in the 4th quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 336 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Arjuna Capital acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 183.1% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 79.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA EFA traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $81.80. The stock had a trading volume of 2,624,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,509,844. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $65.68 and a 52-week high of $81.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.83.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

