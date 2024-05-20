Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Sells 233 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lowered its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,810 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 233 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lam Research during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in Lam Research by 56.7% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 47 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lam Research during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. SouthState Corp increased its position in Lam Research by 54.5% during the 3rd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 51 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Lam Research during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LRCX shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on Lam Research from $1,130.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Lam Research in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,100.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna cut their target price on Lam Research from $880.00 to $850.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,030.00 target price on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Lam Research from $825.00 to $865.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $957.95.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lam Research

In other Lam Research news, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $922.41, for a total transaction of $5,073,255.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,380,648.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Christina Corrreia sold 647 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $972.03, for a total value of $628,903.41. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,386,018.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 5,500 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $922.41, for a total value of $5,073,255.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,095 shares in the company, valued at $20,380,648.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,489 shares of company stock valued at $6,978,065 over the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lam Research Stock Performance

NASDAQ LRCX traded up $29.52 on Monday, hitting $941.59. 289,249 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,019,318. The company has a market capitalization of $123.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $933.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $843.19. Lam Research Co. has a 52-week low of $559.41 and a 52-week high of $1,007.39.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The semiconductor company reported $7.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.26 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $3.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 45.96% and a net margin of 25.35%. Lam Research’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.99 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 29.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.42%.

Lam Research Profile

(Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.