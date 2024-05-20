Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Has $2.28 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,340 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,147 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF were worth $2,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,634,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 388,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,925,000 after purchasing an additional 122,233 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 422.0% in the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 141,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,567,000 after purchasing an additional 114,627 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,213,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,677,000 after purchasing an additional 86,438 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,228,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XMMO traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $116.18. The company had a trading volume of 71,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,769. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.24 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $112.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.96. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF has a one year low of $72.49 and a one year high of $117.57.

The Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (XMMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Momentum (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 400 MidCap stocks selected by momentum and weighted by market cap and momentum. XMMO was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

