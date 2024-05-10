Wheaton Precious Metals (LON:WPM) Sets New 12-Month High After Dividend Announcement

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (LON:WPM – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as GBX 4,616.10 ($57.99) and last traded at GBX 4,400 ($55.28), with a volume of 7190 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4,390 ($55.15).

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.28%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is currently 5,212.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from GBX 4,500 ($56.53) to GBX 4,100 ($51.51) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd.

Wheaton Precious Metals Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 3,861.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 3,735.04. The firm has a market cap of £19.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,787.23 and a beta of 0.66.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

Featured Stories

