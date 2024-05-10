AFC Ajax NV (OTCMKTS:AFCJF) Short Interest Up 1,100.0% in April

AFC Ajax NV (OTCMKTS:AFCJF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, an increase of 1,100.0% from the April 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.
AFC Ajax Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS AFCJF remained flat at $12.40 during midday trading on Friday. AFC Ajax has a 1-year low of $12.40 and a 1-year high of $12.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.40 and a 200 day moving average of $12.40.
About AFC Ajax
