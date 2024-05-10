Delta Apparel (NYSE:DLA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Delta Apparel (NYSE:DLA – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($2.53) earnings per share for the quarter, reports. The company had revenue of $78.94 million for the quarter. Delta Apparel had a negative return on equity of 10.64% and a negative net margin of 9.84%.

Delta Apparel Trading Down 4.3 %

Shares of DLA stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.80. The stock had a trading volume of 21,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,498. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Delta Apparel has a 52-week low of $1.80 and a 52-week high of $11.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.69 million, a PE ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.69.

Institutional Trading of Delta Apparel

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Delta Apparel stock. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSE:DLA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000. Certified Advisory Corp owned 0.17% of Delta Apparel as of its most recent SEC filing. 73.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Delta Apparel in a report on Sunday, May 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About Delta Apparel

Delta Apparel, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and markets activewear and lifestyle apparel products in the United States, Honduras, El Salvador, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Delta Group and Salt Life Group. It offers on-demand digitally printed apparel products under the DTG2Go brand; silhouettes and fleece products; performance shirts that keep athletes dry under the Delta Dri line brand; ringspun garments; Delta Soft apparel products; and heritage, mid- and heavier-weight tee shirts under the Delta Pro Weight and Magnum Weight brand names, as well as polos, outerwear, headwear, bags, and other accessories under the Soffe brand.

