Wealthspire Advisors LLC Raises Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,812 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 39,392 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 13.7% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 159,116 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,074,000 after buying an additional 19,208 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 19.1% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 678,407 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $47,000,000 after buying an additional 108,904 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 414.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $629,000. Institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on EW shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.27.

Edwards Lifesciences Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock traded up $0.31 on Friday, reaching $87.73. The company had a trading volume of 160,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,670,435. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $90.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.73. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1 year low of $60.57 and a 1 year high of $96.12. The firm has a market cap of $52.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 2.67.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.02. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 23.01% and a return on equity of 22.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Edwards Lifesciences

In other news, VP Jean-Luc M. Lemercier sold 14,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.21, for a total transaction of $1,212,624.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 173,849 shares in the company, valued at $14,639,824.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Daniel J. Lippis sold 857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.60, for a total transaction of $73,359.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,044,984. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Jean-Luc M. Lemercier sold 14,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.21, for a total transaction of $1,212,624.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 173,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,639,824.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 231,550 shares of company stock valued at $20,384,302. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

Further Reading

