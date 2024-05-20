Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Stock Price Up 3.2%

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) shares were up 3.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $16.62 and last traded at $16.57. Approximately 2,280,710 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 31,598,398 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.05.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms have issued reports on SNAP. TD Cowen increased their target price on Snap from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Snap from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Snap from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Snap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on Snap from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.79.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on SNAP
Snap Trading Up 1.7 %
Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Snap had a negative return on equity of 46.62% and a negative net margin of 26.99%. On average, analysts expect that Snap Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Insider Activity
In related news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 26,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.72, for a total transaction of $419,441.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,508,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,425,870.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 26,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.72, for a total transaction of $419,441.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,508,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,425,870.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.27, for a total value of $14,270,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 59,894,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $854,699,723.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,372,306 shares of company stock worth $19,075,838.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Snap
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SNAP. NBC Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Snap by 2,580.4% in the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Snap by 161.6% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Snap in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Snap in the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp increased its holdings in Snap by 108.7% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 4,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,506 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.52% of the company’s stock.
About Snap
Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Snap
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Nasdaq vs. S&P: A Detailed Breakdown of Stock Indexes
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- Insider Trading is Good News for These Stocks
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- Bill Ackman Reduced Chipotle Stock, Fundamentals Still Sound
Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.