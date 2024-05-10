OLD Republic International Corp Buys 200,000 Shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

OLD Republic International Corp raised its position in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Free Report) by 31.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 830,246 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the quarter. OLD Republic International Corp owned 0.36% of Evergy worth $43,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Evergy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Evergy during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Evergy by 222.2% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Evergy by 3,263.6% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the period. Finally, Headinvest LLC bought a new position in Evergy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. 87.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Evergy alerts:

Evergy Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE EVRG traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $55.53. The company had a trading volume of 2,226,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,517,541. The stock has a market cap of $12.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.57. Evergy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.92 and a 52 week high of $63.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is $52.07 and its 200-day moving average is $51.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Evergy Announces Dividend

Evergy ( NYSE:EVRG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.07). Evergy had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 13.28%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be issued a $0.6425 dividend. This represents a $2.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%. Evergy’s payout ratio is currently 80.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EVRG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Evergy from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Guggenheim downgraded Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 22nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Evergy in a report on Thursday, April 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Evergy in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Evergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.83.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on EVRG

Evergy Profile

(Free Report)

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources. It serves residences, commercial firms, industrials, municipalities, and other electric utilities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.