Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG) Trading Up 3.9%

Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 3.9% on Monday . The company traded as high as $33.58 and last traded at $32.99. Approximately 625,176 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 2,503,147 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.75.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SG shares. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Sweetgreen from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Sweetgreen from $20.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Sweetgreen from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Sweetgreen from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Sweetgreen in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.75.

Get Sweetgreen alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SG

Sweetgreen Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.24 and a beta of 2.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.00 and its 200-day moving average is $15.71.

Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $157.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.02 million. Sweetgreen had a negative net margin of 17.15% and a negative return on equity of 20.74%. The company’s revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.29) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Sweetgreen, Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Adrienne Gemperle sold 12,442 shares of Sweetgreen stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.33, for a total transaction of $140,967.86. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 127,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,441,753.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Sweetgreen news, insider Adrienne Gemperle sold 12,442 shares of Sweetgreen stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.33, for a total value of $140,967.86. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 127,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,441,753.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jonathan Neman sold 5,000 shares of Sweetgreen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.55, for a total transaction of $57,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,255,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 319,428 shares of company stock valued at $8,217,396. 21.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Sweetgreen

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Sweetgreen by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 41,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP increased its holdings in Sweetgreen by 12.6% during the third quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 11,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Sweetgreen by 11.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 1,337 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Sweetgreen by 0.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 176,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,461,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Sweetgreen by 9.9% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 1,585 shares during the last quarter. 95.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sweetgreen Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sweetgreen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates fast food restaurants serving healthy foods at scale in the United States. The company also accepts orders through its online and mobile ordering platforms, as well as sells gift cards that do not have an expiration date and can be redeemed. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sweetgreen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sweetgreen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.