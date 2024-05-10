Short Interest in B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.50 (NASDAQ:RILYN) Declines By 63.9%

B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.50 (NASDAQ:RILYN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 50,100 shares, a decrease of 63.9% from the April 15th total of 138,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.50

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.50 stock. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.50 (NASDAQ:RILYN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.50 Stock Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ RILYN traded down $0.14 on Friday, reaching $20.46. The company had a trading volume of 7,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,489. B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.50 has a 1 year low of $13.69 and a 1 year high of $22.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.66 and a 200-day moving average of $18.14.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.50 Dividend Announcement

About B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.50

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th were issued a $0.4063 dividend. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 12th.

b. riley financial, inc. is a publicly traded, diversified financial services company which takes a collaborative approach to the capital raising and financial advisory needs of public and private companies and high net worth individuals. the company operates through several wholly-owned subsidiaries, including b.

