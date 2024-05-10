Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR) EVP John A. Harris Sells 312 Shares

Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Get Free Report) EVP John A. Harris sold 312 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $35,256.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,741. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Integer Trading Down 0.3 %
Integer stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $113.89. The company had a trading volume of 24,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,029. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Integer Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $69.40 and a 1-year high of $123.99. The stock has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.06.
Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $414.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.78 million. Integer had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 11.25%. Integer’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Integer Holdings Co. will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Read Our Latest Stock Report on Integer
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Integer
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in Integer by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 5,837 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Integer by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 12,014 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Integer by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,474 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Integer by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Integer by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,507 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $746,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. 99.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Integer Company Profile
Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, non-vascular, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Integer
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- Unity Software’s Mixed Q1, But Long-Term Outlook Remains Positive
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- JFrog Stock Gets Punished for Solid Results: Buy the Dip
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- Will the Surge in GameStop Stock Spark a New Meme Craze?
Receive News & Ratings for Integer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.