Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR) EVP John A. Harris Sells 312 Shares

Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Get Free Report) EVP John A. Harris sold 312 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $35,256.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,741. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Integer Trading Down 0.3 %

Integer stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $113.89. The company had a trading volume of 24,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,029. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Integer Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $69.40 and a 1-year high of $123.99. The stock has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.06.

Get Integer alerts:

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $414.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.78 million. Integer had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 11.25%. Integer’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Integer Holdings Co. will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ITGR shares. Bank of America raised Integer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, April 15th. CL King assumed coverage on Integer in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $137.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Integer in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Integer from $123.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Integer

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Integer

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in Integer by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 5,837 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Integer by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 12,014 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Integer by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,474 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Integer by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Integer by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,507 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $746,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. 99.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Integer Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, non-vascular, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Integer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.