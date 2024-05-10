Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Insider Diana Hausman Sells 3,356 Shares

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Free Report) insider Diana Hausman sold 3,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.62, for a total transaction of $42,352.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 373,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,718,315.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.2 %

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.37. 97,512 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 774,156. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.56 and a 12 month high of $31.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.65 and its 200-day moving average is $13.42. The stock has a market cap of $878.39 million, a P/E ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 1.82.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.91. The business had revenue of $40.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.07) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ZNTL. Wedbush boosted their price target on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Zentalis Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.14.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eventide Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 11,559,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,134,000 after buying an additional 3,745,936 shares during the period. Decheng Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,809,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,236,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,047,000 after acquiring an additional 307,490 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,160,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,733,000 after purchasing an additional 212,872 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 79.4% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 360,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,456,000 after purchasing an additional 159,439 shares during the period.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its products candidatures include the ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase for the treatment of inhibitor for advanced solid tumors and hematological malignancies; in Phase 2 clinical trial as a monotherapy for the treatment of uterine serous carcinoma indications; Phase 2 clinical trial in Cyclin E1 driven high-grade serous ovarian cancer, fallopian tube, or primary peritoneal cancer; Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with PARPi for platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in platinum-resistant ovarian, and peritoneal or fallopian tube cancer; Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in relapsed or refractory osteosarcoma; Phase 1/2 clinical trial with encorafenib and cetuximab for mutant metastatic colorectal cancer; and Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in pancreatic cancer.

