Bradley T. Stefanski Sells 3,750 Shares of TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL) Stock

TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL – Get Free Report) insider Bradley T. Stefanski sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.22, for a total value of $49,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $634,017.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

TFS Financial Stock Down 0.3 %

TFS Financial stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,086. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. TFS Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.97 and a fifty-two week high of $15.25. The company has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.93 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.12.

Get TFS Financial alerts:

TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. TFS Financial had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 4.15%. The business had revenue of $77.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.24 million.

TFS Financial Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TFS Financial

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were given a $0.2825 dividend. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.76%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 6th. TFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 418.52%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of TFS Financial by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,216,354 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,560,000 after acquiring an additional 152,815 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TFS Financial by 35.3% in the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 433,756 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,127,000 after buying an additional 113,191 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in TFS Financial by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 975,030 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,525,000 after acquiring an additional 41,045 shares in the last quarter. Arden Trust Co boosted its holdings in TFS Financial by 67.4% in the 4th quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 84,174 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 33,897 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in TFS Financial by 8.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 409,220 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,837,000 after acquiring an additional 32,496 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.81% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TFSL. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $14.00 price target (down previously from $15.00) on shares of TFS Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler started coverage on TFS Financial in a report on Friday, February 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TFS Financial

TFS Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TFS Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides retail consumer banking services in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, money market, checking, individual retirement, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides residential real estate mortgage loans, residential construction loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit, as well as purchase mortgages and first mortgage refinance loans.

Recommended Stories

