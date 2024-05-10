Geneva Capital Management LLC Decreases Position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Geneva Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) by 76.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,942 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 28,808 shares during the quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $1,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,629 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,164,000 after purchasing an additional 4,046 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Paycom Software by 18.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,450 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,935 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Paycom Software by 19.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 27,862 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,224,000 after acquiring an additional 4,495 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in Paycom Software by 41.0% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,303 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden boosted its stake in Paycom Software by 2.6% during the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 11,900 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,085,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on PAYC shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Paycom Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $246.31.

Paycom Software Trading Down 0.2 %

PAYC stock traded down $0.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $173.15. The stock had a trading volume of 124,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 850,556. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $188.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $191.89. The company has a market capitalization of $10.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.14, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.17. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $146.15 and a 1-year high of $374.04.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.15. Paycom Software had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 32.84%. The business had revenue of $434.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

Paycom Software Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 24th. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.27%.

Paycom Software Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

