LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Director Sells $38,581.50 in Stock

LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) Director Xavier Urbain sold 867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $38,581.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $694,467. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

LKQ Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LKQ traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $44.28. 128,088 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,717,215. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.78. LKQ Co. has a one year low of $41.30 and a one year high of $59.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $11.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 1.33.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The auto parts company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.13). LKQ had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 15.94%. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that LKQ Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LKQ Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LKQ

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. LKQ’s payout ratio is 38.96%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in LKQ in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in LKQ during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in LKQ by 228.4% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 647 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LKQ during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LKQ during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. 95.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on LKQ shares. StockNews.com lowered LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of LKQ in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of LKQ in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on LKQ from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of LKQ in a report on Friday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.60.

LKQ Company Profile

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as mechanical automotive parts and accessories; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

