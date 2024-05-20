Associated Banc Corp Reduces Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Associated Banc Corp lessened its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 16.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 91,413 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 17,822 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $8,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of DIS. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Walt Disney by 355.3% in the fourth quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 346 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. raised its stake in Walt Disney by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 380 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on DIS. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Loop Capital upped their price target on Walt Disney from $113.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Macquarie upped their price target on Walt Disney from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.58.

Walt Disney Price Performance

Shares of DIS stock traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $102.69. 4,649,820 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,071,289. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $113.52 and a 200 day moving average of $102.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $78.73 and a 52-week high of $123.74. The company has a market cap of $187.21 billion, a PE ratio of 111.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.40.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. Walt Disney had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The business had revenue of $22.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $466,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $466,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 1,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total transaction of $226,405.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $536,448. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Featured Articles

