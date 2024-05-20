Clearbridge Investments LLC Trims Stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Clearbridge Investments LLC reduced its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 14.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,289,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 553,859 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned about 0.19% of Charles Schwab worth $226,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Associated Banc Corp boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 420,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,952,000 after purchasing an additional 48,607 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 3,447 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 45.1% during the fourth quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 14,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 4,622 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 54,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,729,000 after acquiring an additional 10,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth $950,192,000. 84.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.29, for a total value of $587,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 585,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,198,371.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Charles Schwab news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.29, for a total transaction of $587,610.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 585,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,198,371.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 58,500 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.60, for a total transaction of $3,779,100.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 61,192,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,953,037,954.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 672,036 shares of company stock valued at $49,281,565. 6.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SCHW traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $78.82. 2,483,557 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,463,063. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1 year low of $48.66 and a 1 year high of $79.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.62.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 26.14% and a return on equity of 19.25%. As a group, research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is presently 41.84%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SCHW shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.47.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

