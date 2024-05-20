Clearbridge Investments LLC Raises Stock Position in Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN)

Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Free Report) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,581,902 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 612,400 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Haleon were worth $218,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Haleon by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,470,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,578,000 after purchasing an additional 389,194 shares in the last quarter. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Haleon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,083,000. QVIDTVM Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Haleon by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter. QVIDTVM Management LLC now owns 709,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,911,000 after purchasing an additional 190,836 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its stake in shares of Haleon by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 345,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,881,000 after purchasing an additional 85,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Haleon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,225,000. 6.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Haleon Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of HLN traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $8.55. The company had a trading volume of 9,133,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,721,216. The stock has a market cap of $39.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.31. Haleon plc has a fifty-two week low of $7.70 and a fifty-two week high of $8.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Haleon Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.1064 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. Haleon’s payout ratio is 70.00%.

Several research firms have commented on HLN. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Haleon in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Haleon in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Haleon has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Haleon Profile

Haleon plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides oral health products, such as toothpastes, mouth washes, and denture care products under the Sensodyne, Polident, Parodontax, Biotene brands; and vitamins, minerals, and supplements under Centrum, Emergen-C, Caltrate brands.

