iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Bought by Associated Banc Corp

Associated Banc Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,882 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,964 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $6,807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IJR. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 185.9% during the 3rd quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Advantage Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $110.57. 1,174,701 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,112,049. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $87.32 and a fifty-two week high of $111.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.22 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.43.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

