Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Increases Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,637 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Family Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Family Asset Management LLC now owns 130,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,154,000 after buying an additional 18,591 shares during the last quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,232,000. Elk River Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after buying an additional 3,625 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 79.1% in the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 640,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,794,000 after buying an additional 282,728 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

BATS:IEFA traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $75.85. The company had a trading volume of 4,767,720 shares. The firm has a market cap of $119.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.61. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

